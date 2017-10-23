Tree target achieved

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Airways staff members at Saweni Beach in Lautoka last week. Picture. SUPPLIED

FIJI Airways achieved its target of planting 2000 tree saplings as part of their Every Take-off, One Tree initiative on Saturday.

The project, which was launched at Fiji Airways' 65th anniversary celebrations last September, committed to plant one tree for every international take-off from Nadi International Airport.

With about 2000 departures from its main Nadi hub each year, the airline committed to hold planting activities every quarter of the year.

About 100 staff members gathered in two separate locations to plant mangrove seedlings on Saturday.

Staff members collectively planted 2000 mangrove seedlings at My Suva Picnic Park foreshore, Suva and Saweni Beach in Lautoka.

This was in addition to the 500 mahogany trees they planted at Votualevu, Nadi, in March earlier this year.

Fiji Airways managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen said the company had achieved a milestone in achieving what they had set out to do late last year.

"This initiative is very close to our hearts," he said. "We're committed to our environment and offsetting as much of our carbon emissions as possible.

"What's especially pleasing is the fact that we've planted 2000 mangroves at two key locations in Fiji, which will not only sequester carbon from the atmosphere, but provide an effective natural seawall and marine ecosystem."

"Our Every Take-off, One Tree initiative is also a fitting complement to the leading role Fiji is playing in the global fight against climate change with its presidency of COP23.

Along with buying modern, fuel efficient aircraft to reduce our carbon footprint, we're flying the flag for Fiji's COP23 presidency and climate action messages through tangible actions.

"We hope to announce even more initiatives in the coming months to further our carbon offset program."