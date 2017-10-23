Battle with cancer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Staff members of Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay during the Pinktober fundraising drive at the resort in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

MOSES, 78, did not give up on his wife Levia Telei, 65, as she battled through breast cancer for the past two years.

After going through seven chemotherapies, Mrs Telei was told by the doctors that she had to undergo surgery.

However, by now, Mrs Telei had given up.

She went through her first set of chemotherapy which required her to undergo four chemotherapies, but she had given up after the third session.

Mrs Telei was then called for a second set of chemotherapies which was also four sessions, which she did.

According to her husband Mr Moses, she had started healing after the seventh chemotherapy and that Mrs Telei did not need to undergo surgery.

Mr Moses claimed it was the power of prayers that cured his wife of cancer and she did not need to undergo surgery.

"She was supposed to go for operation but she had started healing as we started praying, I am a Christian and I believe that the power of God helped heal my wife," he said.

Mr Moses and his wife of 20 years prayed and fasted every day for months and he said she had faith in God and he respected that.

He said Mrs Telei did not want to undergo any further treatment as she was tired and he did not want to force her.

She was suffering from stage four cancer after the lump in her breast had swelled and burst with discharge — this was when she was referred to the doctor.

"The thing grew and grew and it burst then we went to the doctor and were told she had cancer," Mr Moses said.

He further went on to say that the doctors informed him that his wife now lived a cancer-free life without any pain and the only reminder of the disease was the scar.