MOU signing to strengthen bond

Avneel Chand
Monday, October 23, 2017

JAPAN and Fiji can expect strengthened bonds between the two countries after the signing of a series of memorandum of understandings (MOUs).

Ministry of Youth and Sports permanent secretary Alison Burchell is in Japan to sign a series of MOUs on sports, including promoting physical activity and physical education.

Ms Burchell said this partnership could potentially help address the issue of non-communicable diseases (NCDs)

"This is the culmination of discussions with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) in Japan and given the experience of the Japanese in the area of sport and physical activity, I am delighted that we will formally begin co-operation to promote good health in Fiji," Ms Burchell said.

"As we all know, Fiji faces a serious challenge from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and hopefully Japan can help us to address this."

Ms Burchell added that the key was to ensure that sport and physical activity were recognised as part of preventative medicine.

Japan Sports Agency deputy commissioner Yuzuru Imasato signed the MOU on behalf of the MEXT, and was delighted to note the progress made in developing a quality physical education curriculum as Japan had offered support for Fiji through UNESCO, which was providing technical expertise to the project.

He said while physical education was important, Fiji should not forget the older generations.

"This is important as Fiji is working in a co-ordinated way to address non-communicable diseases.

The MOU provides for co-operation in the areas of high performance, training coaches and other specialists, technical assistance in sports science, medicine and program management, sports for all, anti-doping, sports management and leadership.

This will develop into a mutually beneficial program as Fiji will also contribute to the development of Japanese sport through exchanges and sports development.








