Call to create more job opportunities

Kalesi Mele
Monday, October 23, 2017

MORE employment opportunities need to be created for those who are visually impaired, says United Blind Persons of Fiji treasurer Ranjesh Prakash.

A group of 40 individuals who are visually impaired gathered at Natabua High School in Lautoka on Saturday for the conclusion of the white cane awareness week.

Mr Prakash said those who were visually impaired mostly excelled in the field of teaching alone.

"There is no doubt we are able but there is scarce opportunities that are available for us, therefore, we miss out," he said.

Mr Prakash holds a degree in International Development from an Australian University and has lived off his savings since returning to the country from the beginning of the year.

"I was a tutor in Australia and I'm still looking for employment here in Fiji.

"It's just me and my mum. She is the other person that I have to think about because there's just two of us.

"We have excelled mostly in teaching because that's the only place opportunities were given."

He added if more opportunities were open in other fields, persons with visual impairment would be willing to learn the ropes of that particular profession.

"I believe if they (visually impaired) are given opportunities to practise law and learn other jobs, they will be able to do so. Our sight is not a barrier. I think Fiji is still exploring those avenues but really, there isn't much to stop us from doing what we believe we can."








