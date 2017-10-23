Prakash: Work needed on facilities

/ Front page / News

MORE effort needs to be placed to ensure facilities enable access to those with disabilities.

United Blind Persons of Fiji treasurer Ranjesh Prakash said this at the closing of the white cane awareness week at Natabua High School in Lautoka on Saturday.

The white cane awareness week was held to celebrate the achievements of people who are visually impaired.

The important symbol for blindness and tool of independence is the white cane.

Mr Prakash said Fiji's facilities still needed work, particularly for those who were visually impaired.

He added the absence of tactile navigation tiles made it difficult for visually impaired people to travel.

"The infrastructure is not up to standard," he said.

"It's just not there. There is a need to improve the infrastructure. The tactile paddings will help us distinguish between surfaces.

"I do acknowledge that the Government is more inclusive in their support and adaptation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

"However, I remain hopeful that things will change for the better."