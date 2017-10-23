Airline clarifies routes

/ Front page / News

WHILE looking to expand its network, Fiji Airways cannot confirm whether they will be flying to any new destination.

This was revealed by the national carrier's executive general manager Corporate Affairs, Shaenaz Voss, in light of an article circulating on social media that there would be direct flights between Tokyo, Japan and Nadi.

However, Ms Voss said Fiji Airways was looking at a number of destinations to expand, which possibly included Japan.

