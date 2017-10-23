Call for vigilance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mother of the victim, Sera Lewanuya, son Sotia Delailoa and friend Lemeki Waqanisanini recall the last moments they had with Korolevu Waqakanivugayali. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE mother of a 13-year-old boy who drowned while swimming at the Motokanace River in Muanikoso, Nasinu with his peers on Saturday is calling on parents to be more vigilant when it comes to the safety of their children.

Sera Lewanuya was still trying to come to terms with the death of her youngest son, Korolevu Waqakanivugayali, who was also preparing to sit for the Fiji Eighth Year Examination this Wednesday.

Ms Lewanuya said she had left her Kinoya home for work on Saturday morning knowing that her son would be at the Assemblies of God Primary School to collect his school books before returning home.

For more on this story, purchase your copy of todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.