Produce positive developments, graduates told

PRESIDENT Jioji Konrote encouraged the University of the South Pacific's Tonga campus graduates to work towards producing positive developments.

While addressing the graduates, Mr Konrote told them an anecdote of Singapore's development and said that Pacific countries had the kind of resources to be like Singapore.

"We are very fortunate in the Pacific because not only do we have what Singapore has — our people, but we also have vast natural resources, we are big oceans states," he said.

