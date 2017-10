/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS in Vio island just off Lautoka City are pleading for decent water supply.

For several years villagers have been taking a five-minute boat ride to the Lautoka Wharf to fill their gallons at a cost.

To cart one gallon across costs $2, to fill water, they must pay 50 cents.

