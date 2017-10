/ Front page / News

MORE than 100 people from four villages on Waya Island gathered last week to plant 200 sandalwood saplings and create their own nurseries.

The initiative was organised by Yalobi Village Trust who sought to invest in the future of the youths on the island.

Last week, villagers planted more than 1500 seedlings of vesi, pine and even vegetables.

