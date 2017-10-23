United in Christ

/ Front page / News

Christian denominations united under one banner to hold a week-long evangelism crusade in Nadi last week.

Leaders and members of South Pacific Evangelical Fellowship, Assembly of God, Christian Mission Fellowship, All Nations Christian Fellowship and Youth With a Mission sang, prayed and shared the Word of God at an event organised by the Nadi Wesley Church and Pastors Network.

The theme for the event was "Crossing Bridges, Powered by Love".

For more on this story, purchase your copy of todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.