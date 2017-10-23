Fiji Time: 1:46 PM on Monday 23 October

Mixed reactions on new system

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, October 23, 2017

MIXED reactions continue to surface on Taveuni over the new eTransport system.

While bus company Pacific Transport Ltd's manager Prakash Sami has confirmed that many passengers had not been able to travel by bus because of shortage of eTransport cards on the island, some had experienced difficulties in topping up cards in village canteens, while some had to travel far to top up their cards.

Mr Sami claimed there were shortage of eTransport cards on the island and many passengers had been stranded and people had not been able to top up cards.

