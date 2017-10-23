'Protect dignity'

/ Front page / News

THE dignity of women and children should be protected.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, during a certificate handover ceremony to participants of a zero tolerance on violence against women training session at Nakawakawa Village, Cakaudrove.

"I thank the vanua and all faith-based organisations for showing their support towards this program," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

