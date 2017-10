/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Nasea Methodist Church youth choir sings a hymn at their church in Labasa during the MYF Sunday service. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

AS part of the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF) meeting yesterday, youths of Nasea Methodist Church in Labasa spoke about social issues affecting them.

The youths' main message was to give a second chance to those who were being neglected from their homes and accepted in to the church.

The youths spoke on the importance of teachings done by parents to their children within their homes.

