TRANSPORTATION to Savusavu Town to sell their produce and earn an income remains a challenge for the women of Natewa.

In an interview, Natewa Women's Group leader Timaima Toronibau said they had to travel for half an hour from the village to Savusavu.

"This short trip to the market cost a lot and sometimes we have to pay $70 per trip to the market, which is a lot of money for us," she said.

