A 17-year-old suspect was taken in for questioning by police yesterday in relation to the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl captured on video that went viral on social media last week.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday.

Ms Naisoro also confirmed that an official report had been lodged regarding the alleged incident.

