A-G confirms visit by ILO team

Mere Naleba
Monday, October 23, 2017

A TEAM from the International Labour Organization is expected to be in the country from February next year to conduct a scope of work in the areas of essential services.

This was confirmed by the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who said the team was coming to Fiji after a request by the Labour Minister.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the request from the Ministry of Labour was part of the process the Government agreed to after meeting the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation and the Fiji Trades Union Congress sometime last year. "There were two issues that had to be addressed, and one of them was when we agreed we had said we were going to get an expert from ILO to actually come and look at the ambit of what is deemed to be essential services," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

