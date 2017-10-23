Sami claims cane deduction illegal

/ Front page / News

IT is illegal for the Fiji Sugar Corporation to deduct loans and commodity charges from the $6.54 per tonne top-up from taxpayers' funds.

This was the word from National Federation Party general secretary Jagannath Sami.

In a statement, he claimed Clause 21.1 of the Sugar Master Award only authorised the FSC to make deductions from cane proceeds and nothing else — which in this case was the 44 cents per tonne fourth cane payment.

