FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Monday, October 23, 2017

Beachcomber got this from a friend

When living with relatives there are the do's and don'ts of the house which one must honour.

For instance in one case, the owner of the house told his nephew to leave the keys at a specific place should he go out.

Instead, the nephew put it where he was not supposed to.

Upon returning, his uncle searched for the key where he had told his nephew to put it but could not find it.

When the nephew was called, he told his uncle "I put the keys where you told me not to put it".

Oilei! Beachcomber wonders what to do with such people.








