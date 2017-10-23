/ Front page / News

NEW contractual agreements for civil servants under the civil service reforms have put them on a much higher salary.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said civil servants who had signed contracts had actually received much higher pay rises.

He said some nurses had received up to 70 per cent, some teachers have received pay increase up to 40 per cent, others received up to 35 per cent and some 15 per cent of pay increases.

