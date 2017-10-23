/ Front page / News

ATTORNEY-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called on trade unionists calling for an increase in the minimum wage rate from $2.68 per hour to $4 to consider the inflation impacts of such an increase.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said trade unionists should understand that the minimum wage of $2.68 per hour was for unskilled workers and not for other category of employment. He said free services provided by Government for low-income earners played an important role in determining the minimum wage rate for unskilled workers.

"Now, when we assess minimum wage, you need to take into account, the cost of living, the various everyday utility cost that people have to meet and that is how minimum wage is determined," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.