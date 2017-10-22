Fiji Time: 12:25 AM on Monday 23 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Zero tolerance on violence against women and children

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, October 22, 2017

Update: 6:26PM WE must protect, and respect the dignity of our women and children because as we do this, we will earn their trust and respect.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa stressed this yesterday while officiating at the handing over of certificates to participants from two villages in Cakaudrove and Bua who participated in trainings for the 'Zero Tolerance on Violence Against Women and Children Community' initiative.  

The two villages completed six of the 10 phases under the Zero Tolerance on Violence Against Women and Children Community programme.

Mrs Vuniwaqa handed over the certificates of commitment to the Tui Navadra, Ratu Jope Tuitoga at Viani Village, Cakaudrove and to Iliesa Ratusake in Nakawakawa Village, Bua. 

She also acknowledged the 'vanua' and faith-based organisations for showing their support towards the programme. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G takes a swipe at politicians
  2. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses
  3. Respect us
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai
  5. Minister clears air on holiday pay
  6. Suspect questioned over sex video
  7. Boy, 13, drowns
  8. India ready to help
  9. Family support vital for the fight
  10. Resort marks 50th anniversary

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  4. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  5. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)