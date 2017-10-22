/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa hands over the Certificate of Committment for Phase 6 of the Zero Tolerance on Violence Against Women and Children to Ratu Jope Tuitoga at Viani Village in Cakaudrove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:26PM WE must protect, and respect the dignity of our women and children because as we do this, we will earn their trust and respect.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa stressed this yesterday while officiating at the handing over of certificates to participants from two villages in Cakaudrove and Bua who participated in trainings for the 'Zero Tolerance on Violence Against Women and Children Community' initiative.

The two villages completed six of the 10 phases under the Zero Tolerance on Violence Against Women and Children Community programme.

Mrs Vuniwaqa handed over the certificates of commitment to the Tui Navadra, Ratu Jope Tuitoga at Viani Village, Cakaudrove and to Iliesa Ratusake in Nakawakawa Village, Bua.

She also acknowledged the 'vanua' and faith-based organisations for showing their support towards the programme.