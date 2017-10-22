Update: 6:26PM WE must protect, and respect the dignity of our women and children because as we do this, we will earn their trust and respect.
Minister for Women,
Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa stressed this yesterday
while officiating at the handing over of certificates to participants from two
villages in Cakaudrove and Bua who participated in trainings for the 'Zero
Tolerance on Violence Against Women and Children Community' initiative.
The two villages
completed six of the 10 phases under the Zero Tolerance on Violence Against Women
and Children Community programme.
Mrs Vuniwaqa handed
over the certificates of commitment to the Tui Navadra, Ratu Jope Tuitoga at
Viani Village, Cakaudrove and to Iliesa Ratusake in Nakawakawa Village, Bua.
She also acknowledged
the 'vanua' and faith-based organisations for showing their support
towards the programme.