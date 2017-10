/ Front page / News

Update: 5:59PM FIJIAN table tennis player Vicky Wu who will feature for Team Oceania in the 2017 International Table Tennis Federation World Cadet Championship is expecting some tough matches.

The 12-year-old said he will give his best for the team in the competition.

"It would be a very competitive competition, but I will give my best." he said.

The competition begins on Tuesday.