Assistance to help generate income for families

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa handed over a set of cooking utensils and cutlery to the Nasuva Women's Group in Namalata, Kubulau, Bua. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:33PM A WOMEN'S group in the province of Bua will take full advantage of the assistance provided by the Ministry of Women.

Nasuva Women's Group president, Veniani Dinuku said this after the Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa yesterday handed over a set of cooking utensils and cutleries to the group in Namalata, Kubulau, Bua.

Mrs Dinuku said the assistance will help their members to generate income and help their families as well as the community at large.

The women's group had requested the ministry's assistance earlier this year, and the Department of Women was able to assist the group with this project to enable them to generate income as Namalata village hosts a lot of functions for the district.