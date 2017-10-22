Fiji Time: 6:07 PM on Sunday 22 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Assistance to help generate income for families

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, October 22, 2017

Update: 5:33PM A WOMEN'S group in the province of Bua will take full advantage of the assistance provided by the Ministry of Women.

Nasuva Women's Group president, Veniani Dinuku said this after the Minister for Women,  Mereseini Vuniwaqa yesterday handed over a set of cooking utensils and cutleries to the group in Namalata, Kubulau, Bua.

Mrs Dinuku said the assistance will help their members to generate income and help their families as well as the community at large.

The women's group had requested the ministry's assistance earlier this year, and the Department of Women was able to assist the group with this project to enable them to generate income as Namalata village hosts a lot of functions for the district.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G takes a swipe at politicians
  2. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses
  3. Respect us
  4. Minister clears air on holiday pay
  5. Boy, 13, drowns
  6. India ready to help
  7. Suspect questioned over sex video
  8. Resort marks 50th anniversary
  9. Family support vital for the fight
  10. 'Talk in good faith'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  4. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  5. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)