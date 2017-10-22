Timely boost for Bua women's group

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Acting director for the Department of Women, Selai Korovusere at the handing over of bee boxes to Uluinadi Women's Group at Nasolo Village in Bua. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:22PM A WOMEN'S group in Bua have been empowered to earn extra income with the donation of eight bee boxes by the Ministry of Women to supplement their income by promoting honey beekeeping.

Acting director for the Department of Women, Selai Korovusere yesterday handed over the bee boxes to the Uluinadi Women's group of Nasolo village in Bua.

Mrs Korovusere said the ministry was committed to working together with the women's groups around the country to empower rural women and support them with income generating projects.

"We are here to assist you in every way possible. The support given by way of new bee boxes will allow the women's group to earn extra income apart from their sewing business. This is to empower women economically," Mrs Korovusere said.