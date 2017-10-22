Fiji Time: 6:08 PM on Sunday 22 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Timely boost for Bua women's group

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, October 22, 2017

Update: 5:22PM A WOMEN'S group in Bua have been empowered to earn extra income with the donation of eight bee boxes by the Ministry of Women to supplement their income by promoting honey beekeeping.

Acting director for the Department of Women, Selai Korovusere yesterday handed over the bee boxes to the Uluinadi Women's group of Nasolo village in Bua. 

Mrs Korovusere said the ministry was committed to working together with the women's groups around the country to empower rural women and support them with income generating projects.

"We are here to assist you in every way possible. The support given by way of new bee boxes will allow the women's group to earn extra income apart from their sewing business. This is to empower women economically," Mrs Korovusere said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G takes a swipe at politicians
  2. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses
  3. Respect us
  4. Minister clears air on holiday pay
  5. Boy, 13, drowns
  6. India ready to help
  7. Suspect questioned over sex video
  8. Resort marks 50th anniversary
  9. Family support vital for the fight
  10. 'Talk in good faith'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  4. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  5. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)