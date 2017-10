/ Front page / News

Update: 5:03PM A MAN who is alleged to have bribed a police officer was arrested yesterday morning for drunk driving.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the suspect was arrested at about 3am in Nadi.

"He was escorted back to the Namaka Police Station where he allegedly took out $150 and demanded his release," Ms Naisoro said.

She said the man is still in custody and investigations continue.