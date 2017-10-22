NZ Police arrest intoxicated teenage driver and drunk parents

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:50PM ALEXANDRA, Otago: ALEXANDRA Police who attended to a motor vehicle crash last night were shocked and disappointed to find the driver was a heavily intoxicated and unlicensed 15-year-old.

The New Zealand Police media unit issued a report stating that emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash on Little Valley Road in Alexandra just after 7pm.

It reported that a people mover vehicle with four people inside had rolled and debris was across the road.

"All four people in the car, including the parent of the driver, were intoxicated. The driver was so heavily intoxicated, he had difficulty standing," Alexandra Police Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk said.

He said although no one was injured, it was a disaster waiting to happen.

"We put a lot of work into educating people about driving safely and not drinking and driving and have a highly visible presence on our local roads this weekend, but people are still choosing to put themselves and others at risk," Mr Kerrisk said.

He said the driver was uncooperative and arrested for refusing to accompany Police for a breath test.

He added a later test returned a reading in excess of the adult legal limit of 400 mg/l.

He said the young boy was being referred to Youth Aid.

"The attitude of the young driver and the choice of the parent who allowed him to drive were disappointing.

"It's sheer luck that they didn't end up killing themselves or other road users."