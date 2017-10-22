Fiji Time: 6:08 PM on Sunday 22 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NZ Police arrest intoxicated teenage driver and drunk parents

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, October 22, 2017

Update: 4:50PM ALEXANDRA, Otago: ALEXANDRA Police who attended to a motor vehicle crash last night were shocked and disappointed to find the driver was a heavily intoxicated and unlicensed 15-year-old.

The New Zealand Police media unit issued a report stating that emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash on Little Valley Road in Alexandra just after 7pm.

It reported that a people mover vehicle with four people inside had rolled and debris was across the road.

"All four people in the car, including the parent of the driver, were intoxicated. The driver was so heavily intoxicated, he had difficulty standing," Alexandra Police Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk said.

He said although no one was injured, it was a disaster waiting to happen.

"We put a lot of work into educating people about driving safely and not drinking and driving and have a highly visible presence on our local roads this weekend, but people are still choosing to put themselves and others at risk," Mr Kerrisk said.

He said the driver was uncooperative and arrested for refusing to accompany Police for a breath test.

He added a later test returned a reading in excess of the adult legal limit of 400 mg/l.

He said the young boy was being referred to Youth Aid.

"The attitude of the young driver and the choice of the parent who allowed him to drive were disappointing.

"It's sheer luck that they didn't end up killing themselves or other road users."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G takes a swipe at politicians
  2. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses
  3. Respect us
  4. Minister clears air on holiday pay
  5. Boy, 13, drowns
  6. India ready to help
  7. Suspect questioned over sex video
  8. Resort marks 50th anniversary
  9. Family support vital for the fight
  10. 'Talk in good faith'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  4. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  5. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)