NZ earthquake no threat to Fiji

Update: 4:49PM A 5.0 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred in the New Zealand region this afternoon.
The
moderate earthquake occurred at 4:10pm with a shallow depth of 10km.
It
was located at 117km South from Blenheim, New Zealand, 174km Southwest from Wellington,
New Zealand, 2645km South-southwest from Vunisea, Kadavu and 2750km
South-southwest from Suva, Fiji.
The
Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department has assured that this
earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region and will be
monitoring the seismic activity for further updates.