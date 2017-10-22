NZ earthquake no threat to Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:49PM A 5.0 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred in the New Zealand region this afternoon.

The moderate earthquake occurred at 4:10pm with a shallow depth of 10km.

It was located at 117km South from Blenheim, New Zealand, 174km Southwest from Wellington, New Zealand, 2645km South-southwest from Vunisea, Kadavu and 2750km South-southwest from Suva, Fiji.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department has assured that this earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region and will be monitoring the seismic activity for further updates.