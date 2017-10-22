Fiji Time: 6:07 PM on Sunday 22 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

USP Tonga students graduates urged to make their lives meaningful

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, October 22, 2017

Update: 4:37PM UNIVERSITY of the South Pacific (USP) Tonga campus student graduates were urged to make their lives meaningful and stimulating by making the effort to bring positive developments to their families, to their nation and to the Pacific region as a whole.

While officiating at the graduation last Friday, Fijian president Jioji Konrote told the graduating students that they can go on to become the future leaders of their great nation.

"All of you can lead at the local, national or even at the international levels," Mr Konrote said.

"And your great you certainly can use your newfound knowledge to bring greater prosperity to your families," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G takes a swipe at politicians
  2. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses
  3. Respect us
  4. Minister clears air on holiday pay
  5. Boy, 13, drowns
  6. India ready to help
  7. Suspect questioned over sex video
  8. Resort marks 50th anniversary
  9. Family support vital for the fight
  10. 'Talk in good faith'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  4. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  5. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)