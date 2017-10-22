USP Tonga students graduates urged to make their lives meaningful

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:37PM UNIVERSITY of the South Pacific (USP) Tonga campus student graduates were urged to make their lives meaningful and stimulating by making the effort to bring positive developments to their families, to their nation and to the Pacific region as a whole.

While officiating at the graduation last Friday, Fijian president Jioji Konrote told the graduating students that they can go on to become the future leaders of their great nation.

"All of you can lead at the local, national or even at the international levels," Mr Konrote said.

"And your great you certainly can use your newfound knowledge to bring greater prosperity to your families," he said.