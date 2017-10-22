Fiji Time: 6:07 PM on Sunday 22 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pacific islands urged to unite to address climate change

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, October 22, 2017

Update: 4:30PM THE global community, as indeed the Pacific community, needs to be united in order to decisively address climate change.

Fijian President Jioji Konrote made the comment while officiating at the University of the South Pacific (USP) Tonga campus graduation last Friday.

Mr Konrote said the rising sea-level has already started to affect all our low-lying countries not only here in the Pacific, but also around the world.

"It is for the very survival of our peoples, our islands and humanity at large that we challenge the world?s polluters to abide by the Paris Agreement to reduce carbon emissions to 1.5 degrees pre-industrial levels, and not more," Mr Konrote said.

"As Fiji heads into Bonn, Germany to accept the presidency of COP23, we are thankful for the support from our Pacific Islands Countries."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G takes a swipe at politicians
  2. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses
  3. Respect us
  4. Minister clears air on holiday pay
  5. Boy, 13, drowns
  6. India ready to help
  7. Suspect questioned over sex video
  8. Resort marks 50th anniversary
  9. Family support vital for the fight
  10. 'Talk in good faith'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  4. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  5. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)