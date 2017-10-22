Pacific islands urged to unite to address climate change

Update: 4:30PM THE global community, as indeed the Pacific community, needs to be united in order to decisively address climate change.
Fijian President
Jioji Konrote made the comment while officiating at the University of the South
Pacific (USP) Tonga campus graduation last Friday.
Mr Konrote
said the rising sea-level has already started to affect all our low-lying
countries not only here in the Pacific, but also around the world.
"It is for
the very survival of our peoples, our islands and humanity at large that we
challenge the world?s polluters to abide by the Paris Agreement to reduce
carbon emissions to 1.5 degrees pre-industrial levels, and not more," Mr
Konrote said.
"As Fiji heads into Bonn, Germany to accept the
presidency of COP23, we are thankful for the support from our Pacific Islands
Countries."