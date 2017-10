/ Front page / News

Update: 2:20PM MARINERS are being reminded that there is a strong wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

The marine weather bulletin issued by the issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi at 11:00am this morning states a high pressure system to the south of the group directs strong southeast winds over Fiji waters.

Meanwhile a trough of low pressure remains slow moving just to the northeast of Fiji.