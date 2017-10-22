Exporters acknowledged for their success

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Winners with their spoils at the 2017 Prime Minister's International Business Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:05PM EXPORTERS across country were acknowledged during the 2017 Prime Minister's International business awards last night.

While officiating at the awards night, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that exporters have done wonders in putting Fijian made products in markets across the world and acknowledged them for their success.

Mr Bainimarama spoke about the recent Pre-COP meeting and stated that the Fijian presidency is ready to take on the fight against climate change during COP23 and beyond.

He also called on those present to continue with their good work and incorporate sustainability into their economic plan