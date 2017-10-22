Fiji Time: 6:08 PM on Sunday 22 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Road construction improves connectivity on Lakeba

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, October 22, 2017

Update: 1:55PM THE standard of living for the eight villages on Lakeba island in the Lau group has improved after the recent road construction on the island by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

FRA Programme Manager Capital Works Delivery Johari Abdullah said in a statement the main circular road links the eight villages on the island which will improve the lives of close to 2000 people. 

"The FRA understands the importance of proper roads and its powerful impacts it has on the lives of people, especially in the rural areas," Mr Abdullah said.

This project was under the Eastern Island Roads Upgrade project for maintenance and renewals of the existing roading network, and bridge repairs superstructure replacement, on Moala, Vanuabalavu, Lakeba and Koro Island. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G takes a swipe at politicians
  2. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses
  3. Respect us
  4. Minister clears air on holiday pay
  5. Boy, 13, drowns
  6. India ready to help
  7. Suspect questioned over sex video
  8. Resort marks 50th anniversary
  9. Family support vital for the fight
  10. 'Talk in good faith'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  4. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  5. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)