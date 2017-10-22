Road construction improves connectivity on Lakeba

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FRA Assistant Resident Engineer Rodrick Chand with the villagers of Lakeba Island. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:55PM THE standard of living for the eight villages on Lakeba island in the Lau group has improved after the recent road construction on the island by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

FRA Programme Manager Capital Works Delivery Johari Abdullah said in a statement the main circular road links the eight villages on the island which will improve the lives of close to 2000 people.

"The FRA understands the importance of proper roads and its powerful impacts it has on the lives of people, especially in the rural areas," Mr Abdullah said.

This project was under the Eastern Island Roads Upgrade project for maintenance and renewals of the existing roading network, and bridge repairs superstructure replacement, on Moala, Vanuabalavu, Lakeba and Koro Island.