Suspect questioned over sex video

Update: 1:44PM A 17-YEAR-OLD suspect is currently being questioned by the Fiji Police Force with regards to a sex video that went viral on social media earlier in the week.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro confirmed in a statement that an official report was lodged regarding the alleged sexual assault of the 14-year-old girl seen in the video.

"The report was lodged by the victim's father at the Namaka Police Station," Ms Naisoro said.

She said investigators are looking into the aspect of who uploaded the video to social media.