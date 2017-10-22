Fiji Time: 10:37 AM on Sunday 22 October

India ready to help

Aqela Susu
Sunday, October 22, 2017

THE Indian Government is awaiting word from the Fijian Government on areas in which it can help in next year's election.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal said India was ready to assist Fiji in any way.

Fiji is expected to hold its general election between April and November next year.

"India and Fiji are very close friends. The relationship between India and Fiji is going at a very nice pace in all spheres, whether it's cultural, economical, defence or political," he said. "India has always supported Fiji as a development partner.

