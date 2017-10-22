India ready to help

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Indian High Commissioner Vishvas Sapkal during the press conference on Pasifika Festival in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE Indian Government is awaiting word from the Fijian Government on areas in which it can help in next year's election.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal said India was ready to assist Fiji in any way.

Fiji is expected to hold its general election between April and November next year.

"India and Fiji are very close friends. The relationship between India and Fiji is going at a very nice pace in all spheres, whether it's cultural, economical, defence or political," he said. "India has always supported Fiji as a development partner.

