'Talk in good faith'

Nasik Swami
Sunday, October 22, 2017

EFFECTIVE dialouge is the key in any employment relationship to foster harmonious working relations and build productive employment relationships, says Employment Minister Jone Usamate.

Commenting on the secret ballot for strike action by the Federated Airline Staff Association (FASA) against Air Terminal Services (ATS), Mr Usamate stressed the ministry would continue to encourage parties to meet and talk as good faith dialogue was the cornerstone of a productive working relationship.

The ministry also encouraged the parties to be proactive and constructive in meeting and dealing with each other on the issues affecting them.

Recent reports that the ministry should have supervised the secret ballot for strike was refuted by the ministry as the ballot was not done according to the law and any resulting strike would be unlawful.

"The parties are encouraged to meet and dialogue in good faith to reach an amicable solution and understanding," he said.








