Fiji Time: 10:37 AM on Sunday 22 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Resort marks 50th anniversary

Margaret Wise
Sunday, October 22, 2017

SHANGRI-LA'S Fijian Resort and Spa's 50th anniversary was not only a celebration for the Yanuca Island property but also for the country, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He also said the success of the family retreat was a classic example of partnership between the private sector and traditional landowners.

Mr Bainimarama said the celebration marked half a century of excellence in service from one of Fiji's most historic and renowned hotels.

"I'd like to begin by acknowledging our traditional landowners and community representatives from the tikina of Cuvu," he said.

"Without your vision and your commitment, none of what we celebrate today would be possible."

He added the Sigatoka property was more than just a resort.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Respect us
  2. A-G takes a swipe at politicians
  3. Minister clears air on holiday pay
  4. Boy, 13, drowns
  5. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses
  6. Family support vital for the fight
  7. India ready to help
  8. Gifts for homes
  9. 'Talk in good faith'
  10. Resort marks 50th anniversary

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  3. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  4. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  5. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  6. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)