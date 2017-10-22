Resort marks 50th anniversary

/ Front page / News

SHANGRI-LA'S Fijian Resort and Spa's 50th anniversary was not only a celebration for the Yanuca Island property but also for the country, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He also said the success of the family retreat was a classic example of partnership between the private sector and traditional landowners.

Mr Bainimarama said the celebration marked half a century of excellence in service from one of Fiji's most historic and renowned hotels.

"I'd like to begin by acknowledging our traditional landowners and community representatives from the tikina of Cuvu," he said.

"Without your vision and your commitment, none of what we celebrate today would be possible."

He added the Sigatoka property was more than just a resort.

