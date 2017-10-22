Fiji Time: 10:37 AM on Sunday 22 October

Gifts for homes

Avneel Chand
Sunday, October 22, 2017

HOMES of Hope is grateful to Leadership Fiji's class of 2017 for their gift of five computers to the organisation.

Leadership Fiji 2017 participants gathered to give five computers to the Homes of Hope as part of their final project for the year.

Leadership Fiji 2017 president Viliame Waqalaivi thanked Homes of Hope for allowing Leadership Fiji to help them achieve their vision.

"Thank you Homes of Hope for opening your doors and having us this morning. I just wanted to say that Leadership Fiji is happy to be associated with you," Mr Waqalaivi said.

"One of the main objectives of Leadership Fiji 2017 as per our vision is to ensure that we make people's lives better."

