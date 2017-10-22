Boy, 13, drowns

/ Front page / News

A THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD boy is the latest drowning victim in the country after his body was retrieved from the Vunisaleka river in Narere yesterday.

According to police reports, the Year 8 student was accompanied by five other children.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the incident took place about 10.30am.

It is alleged the boy, along with his friends, had done a bunk on their Saturday classes to go for a picnic.

