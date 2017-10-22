Fiji Time: 10:37 AM on Sunday 22 October

A-G takes a swipe at politicians

Mere Naleba
Sunday, October 22, 2017

ATTORNEY-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum took a swipe at politicians who were part of the Fiji Trades Union Congress (FTUC) march in Suva yesterday.

Fiji Labour Party (FLP) leader and Mahendra Chaudhry, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Lynda Tabuya, Fiji United Freedom Party (FUFP) leader Jagath Karunaratne and unionist Felix Anthony were all part of the march.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said these people were trying to revive their political career.

"Felix, Mahendra Chaudhry and Lynda Tabuya, these people are now trying to resuscitate their political careers. They have been in political oblivion, that's the point," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"These people do not even make the five per cent. They are using the workers, the few hundreds of workers that turned up today (yesterday) on their backs to again launch their political careers, it has nothing to do with the workers."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said if there was a huge outcry from workers, there would have been thousands on the streets.

