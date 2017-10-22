Fiji Time: 10:37 AM on Sunday 22 October

Minister clears air on holiday pay

Nasik Swami
Sunday, October 22, 2017

A WORKER who is employed on any of the gazetted public holidays will be entitled for public holiday pay.

That's the word from the Minister of Labour and Employment Relations, Jone Usamate.

Mr Usamate said this following queries raised to his ministry on public holiday pay for Fiji Day and Diwali.

"The worker must be at work a day before and after the public holiday and if they are unable to do so then they must provide a valid reason or a medical certificate," Mr Usamate said.

The minister highlighted that Section 67 of the Employment Relations Act (ERA) 2007 stated that a worker must be paid in respect of each public holiday for the number of hours which the worker would normally have worked on that day had it not been a public holiday.

Mr Usamate said if a worker does not come to work on Diwali, then they would be paid public holiday pay, but on a single rate.

"If a worker is employed during Diwali, then the worker is entitled to double pay."

