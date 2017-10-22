Fiji Time: 10:38 AM on Sunday 22 October

Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses

Mere Naleba
Sunday, October 22, 2017

THE contractual appointment of teachers and nurses in the country will be automatically renewed because of the nature of their profession.

This was confirmed by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday during a press conference.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said although their contracts were subject to auto-renewal, their would still be assessments to determine their level of performance.

"In reality and we have unequivocally stated that teachers and nurses will get an automatic right of renewal because of the nature of their profession, yes of course, you have a teacher who abuses somebody and not performing well, or a nurse stealing from the system, stealing cutlery, sheets not performing the way they are supposed to be, of course their contracts will get reviewed," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"They may not also get their contracts renewed. It will also allow for assessment at the same time, they may have the opportunity for a pay rise, but because of those two specific profession they will get automatic right to renewal."

