Respect us

Mere Naleba
Sunday, October 22, 2017

MEMBERS of the Fiji Trades Unions Congress took to the streets in their hundreds yesterday in a protest march demanding the restoration of their rights.

Cheers erupted from the large crowd gathered at Ratu Sukuna Park, in Suva when FTUC national secretary Felix Anthony spoke on the five issues union members and unionists had been tirelessly fighting for.

Mr Anthony said the five main reasons behind the march were collective bargaining/individual contracts of civil servants, right to secret ballot/right to strike, minimum wages, review of labour laws in the country and public holiday pay for workers under the Wages Council.

Mr Anthony said the individual contracts "imposed" on civil servants and workers in Government owned entities must be removed and the collective bargaining process returned.

He said the FTUC, Government and the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation had signed an agreement that workers' rights in this country would be respected.

"We want the Government to respect that agreement, to respect what they signed with us, the word they have given to the International Labour Organisation that they will respect collective bargaining," Mr Anthony said.

"Collective bargaining is a critical part of the Employment Relations Act, a legislation that this Government must respect. Collective bargaining is an integral part of the Bill of Rights in our Constitution, Section 20."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








