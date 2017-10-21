Income generating project a big relief for women's group

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:04PM AN income generating project has assisted women's group in the Northern division to store their fish and other seafood which they catch daily and take them to the market on Saturday to sell as their main source of income.

The acting director for Department of Women, Selai Korovusere today handed over a freezer as part of an income generating project to the Sovatabua Women's Group in Natewa.

While handing over the freezer, Mrs Korovusere said this will strengthen the commitment between the Ministry and Women's Groups in working together for the empowerment of rural women.

She also acknowledged the support shown by the men in the village towards the aspirations and work of these women.