Fiji Airways Drua lose to Queensland Country

Update: 6:45PM THE Fiji Airways Drua side suffered a 24-17 loss in the hands of the touring Queensland Country side in the PRC encounter at Lautoka's Churchill Park this afternoon.
The
visitors secured a bonus point after scoring four tries and cemented its spot
in the semi final spot while the Fijians will need to secure a bonus point win
in their last game in Suva next week for a chance to qualify for the top four
spot.
Queensland
Country number 8 Caleb Timu scored a brace of tries in the first spell before
Fijians Teti Tela and Eto Nabuli adding their names on the try scoring sheet in
the second spell to help their team win.
Drua scored
three tries - one each to skipper John Stewart, Apisalome Waqatabu and Frank
Lomani with Waqatabu adding the extras from two conversions.
Indiscipline
continued to haunt the Fijians as Mataiasi Ucutabua, Waqatabu and Mosese
Ducivaki copped yellow cards together with Queensland Country prop Sef
Fa'agase.