Fiji Time: 7:35 PM on Saturday 21 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Airways Drua lose to Queensland Country

MACIU MALO
Saturday, October 21, 2017

Update: 6:45PM THE Fiji Airways Drua side suffered a 24-17 loss in the hands of the touring Queensland Country side in the PRC encounter at Lautoka's Churchill Park this afternoon.

The visitors secured a bonus point after scoring four tries and cemented its spot in the semi final spot while the Fijians will need to secure a bonus point win in their last game in Suva next week for a chance to qualify for the top four spot. 

Queensland Country number 8 Caleb Timu scored a brace of tries in the first spell before Fijians Teti Tela and Eto Nabuli adding their names on the try scoring sheet in the second spell to help their team win.

Drua scored three tries - one each to skipper John Stewart, Apisalome Waqatabu and Frank Lomani with Waqatabu adding the extras from two conversions.

Indiscipline continued to haunt the Fijians as Mataiasi Ucutabua, Waqatabu and Mosese Ducivaki copped yellow cards together with Queensland Country prop Sef Fa'agase.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet
  2. FLP raises concern over statement by police chief
  3. Whitewash
  4. Api joins camp
  5. Navuma's rise
  6. Permanent secretary suspended
  7. Chinese envoy refutes ABC report
  8. Fry no more, just freeze
  9. Alleged police brutality case
  10. More than $20m for rural water scheme

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  2. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  3. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  6. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  7. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)