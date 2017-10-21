Fiji Airways Drua lose to Queensland Country

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Airways Drua Peni Raidre attacks against Queensland Country at Churchill Park. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Update: 6:45PM THE Fiji Airways Drua side suffered a 24-17 loss in the hands of the touring Queensland Country side in the PRC encounter at Lautoka's Churchill Park this afternoon.

The visitors secured a bonus point after scoring four tries and cemented its spot in the semi final spot while the Fijians will need to secure a bonus point win in their last game in Suva next week for a chance to qualify for the top four spot.

Queensland Country number 8 Caleb Timu scored a brace of tries in the first spell before Fijians Teti Tela and Eto Nabuli adding their names on the try scoring sheet in the second spell to help their team win.

Drua scored three tries - one each to skipper John Stewart, Apisalome Waqatabu and Frank Lomani with Waqatabu adding the extras from two conversions.

Indiscipline continued to haunt the Fijians as Mataiasi Ucutabua, Waqatabu and Mosese Ducivaki copped yellow cards together with Queensland Country prop Sef Fa'agase.