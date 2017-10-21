Fiji Time: 7:35 PM on Saturday 21 October

Yee, Wu in Oceania team

PRAVIN NARAIN
Saturday, October 21, 2017

Update: 5:48PM FIJI'S top table tennis players, Grace Yee and Vicky Wu will be representing Oceania team in the International Table Tennis Federation World Cadet Championship.

The competition starts from Tuesday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Meanwhile, Fiji Pacific team consists of Jai Chauhan, Toake Fesau, Gideon Rodan, Neli Loata Duncan, Filomena Duncan, Touea Catherine Titana while Mel Ivaiti joined the team from Cook Islands with Tulimanu Vaea from Tuvalu and Masalie Chen from New Caledonia.








