Yee, Wu in Oceania team

Update: 5:48PM FIJI'S top table tennis players, Grace Yee and Vicky Wu will be representing Oceania team in the International Table Tennis Federation World Cadet Championship.
The
competition starts from Tuesday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
Meanwhile,
Fiji Pacific team consists of Jai Chauhan, Toake
Fesau, Gideon Rodan, Neli Loata Duncan, Filomena Duncan, Touea Catherine Titana
while Mel Ivaiti joined the team from Cook Islands with Tulimanu Vaea from
Tuvalu and Masalie Chen from New Caledonia.