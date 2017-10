/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of Leadership Fiji 2017 at the Homes of Hope today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:26PM HOMES of Hope Fiji today received gifts from Leadership Fiji class of 2017.

The gifts included two computers and two cases of pizza for the beneficiaries, which will be girls under the Go Girl programme.

Speaking at the handing over of the gifts, the President of Leadership Fiji Viliame Waqalaivi thanked Homes of Hope for welcoming them.