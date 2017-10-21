Strong wind advisory for mariners

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:00PM MARINERS are being reminded that there is a strong wind warning in force for all Fiji waters.

The marine weather bulletin issued by the issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi at 3:30pm this afternoon states a high pressure system to the far southwest of the group directs strong southeast winds over Fiji waters.

Forecast to 6pm tomorrow for Fiji waters, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, rough seas, moderate southerly swells and poor visibility in areas of heavy showers.

Further outlook, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots, rough seas and moderate southerly swells.