+ Enlarge this image Minister for Local Government, Parveen Kumar, TFL CEO Mothilal De Silva, reigning Miss Fiji Anne Dunn and 2017 Queen contestants for the 2017 Telecom Miss Fiji pageant at the opening today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 4:51PM THE Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant which is hosted by the Miss Fiji Pageant Association in collaboration with the Suva City Council and the Hibiscus Festival Committee was officially opened today in Suva.

Eleven young women are vying for the Miss Fiji crown this year.

The theme of the pageant is "Fijian municipalities advocate for environmental protection against climate change".

The first public judging will be held next Wednesday with the crowning scheduled for next Saturday.