+ Enlarge this image Action from the Saunaka, Vuda match. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 4:23PM FIRST Light Taveuni maintained a strong composure as they beat Eagle Warriors from Naitasiri during the cup semi-final of the Christian Mission Fellowship International 7s today.

The Taveuni side beat the Eagles 29 - 7.

The second semi-final match was between Vuda Mariner and Saunaka McDonalds whereby Saunaka beat Vuda 19-12.